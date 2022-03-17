Ondas (ONDS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Ondas stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. Ondas has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10.

Get Ondas alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONDS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ondas by 32.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 26,391 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ondas by 15.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ondas during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ondas by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Ondas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 12.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ondas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

About Ondas (Get Rating)

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.