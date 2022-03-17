Ondas (ONDS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.
Shares of Ondas stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. Ondas has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONDS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ondas by 32.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 26,391 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ondas by 15.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ondas during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ondas by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Ondas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 12.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ondas (Get Rating)
Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.
