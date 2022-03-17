Ontology (ONT) Price Reaches $0.51 on Exchanges

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $445.24 million and $27.54 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.45 or 0.00194159 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000982 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00026405 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00022357 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.44 or 0.00387188 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

