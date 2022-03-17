Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 3.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPNT opened at $25.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average of $26.66. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.52 million, a PE ratio of 502.30 and a beta of 0.66.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, insider Phil Skolnick sold 1,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $39,756.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Roger Crystal sold 1,058 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $32,258.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,388 shares of company stock worth $149,142 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPNT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 481.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

