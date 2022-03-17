Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Director Sells $73,712.32 in Stock

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $73,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.33. Oportun Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oportun Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 242.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 76,459 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 48,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

