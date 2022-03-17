Oppenheimer Trims Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Target Price to $80.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson began coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.72.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

SMAR stock opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $41.65 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.93 and a 200 day moving average of $66.39.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 54,047 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $4,335,650.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $107,020.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,439 shares of company stock worth $17,424,818 over the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Smartsheet by 96.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 18,843 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Smartsheet by 93.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,277,000 after acquiring an additional 88,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Smartsheet by 22.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 324,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,499,000 after acquiring an additional 60,524 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smartsheet (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.