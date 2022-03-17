Orca Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 9,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 3,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Separately, reduced their price objective on shares of Orca Energy Group from C$8.50 to C$7.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.12.

Orca Energy Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

