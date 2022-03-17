Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $53.43

Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 53.43 ($0.69) and traded as high as GBX 53.99 ($0.70). Orchard Funding Group shares last traded at GBX 51 ($0.66), with a volume of 54,000 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 66 ($0.86) target price on shares of Orchard Funding Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 53.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.96. The company has a market cap of £11.21 million and a PE ratio of 13.08.

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, and finance services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers to spread the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to spread the costs of their professional fees.

