Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Shares Gap Down to $3.42

Shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.42, but opened at $3.16. Orchid Island Capital shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 153,248 shares changing hands.

ORC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jonestrading lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $587.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -113.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 76.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 25.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

