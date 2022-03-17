OrganiGram Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of OrganiGram in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 107.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $24.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.38 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.62.

OGI opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.23. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $4.28.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 400,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in OrganiGram by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of OrganiGram by 4.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 186,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of OrganiGram by 3.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 246,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of OrganiGram by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile (Get Rating)

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.