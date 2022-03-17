Origin Dollar Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002426 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $150.41 million and approximately $945,044.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00046151 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,755.17 or 0.06725305 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,943.81 or 0.99943026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00040150 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 151,361,722 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

