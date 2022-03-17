Origin Energy Limited (ASX:ORG) Insider Purchases A$97,907.25 in Stock

Origin Energy Limited (ASX:ORG – Get Rating) insider Nora Scheinkestel bought 16,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$5.95 ($4.28) per share, with a total value of A$97,907.25 ($70,436.87).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Origin Energy Company Profile

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates in Energy Markets and Integrated Gas segments.

