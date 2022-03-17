Orion Engineered Carbons Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,044 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,103% compared to the typical daily volume of 253 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

In other news, Director Mary A. Lindsey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $150,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerry A. Galvin purchased 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $102,049.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 69,550 shares of company stock worth $1,056,259 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 71.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.25. 698,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,705. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $985.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.12.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This is a boost from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is currently 3.60%.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

