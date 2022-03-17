Orion Engineered Carbons Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,044 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,103% compared to the typical daily volume of 253 put options.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.
In other news, Director Mary A. Lindsey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $150,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerry A. Galvin purchased 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $102,049.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 69,550 shares of company stock worth $1,056,259 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Orion Engineered Carbons stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.25. 698,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,705. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $985.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.12.
Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This is a boost from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is currently 3.60%.
About Orion Engineered Carbons
Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.
