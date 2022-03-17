Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Receives C$21.95 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.95.

OR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$17.85. 587,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,458. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$13.54 and a 12 month high of C$18.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -148.94%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.