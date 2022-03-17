Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) Trading Up 8.1%

Outbrain, Inc. (NASDAQ:OB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.03 and last traded at $10.99. 9,561 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 425,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OB. Jefferies Financial Group raised Outbrain to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Outbrain from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Outbrain Inc provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc is based in NEW YORK.

