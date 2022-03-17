Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) COO Sells $40,963.10 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) COO Martin Vazquez sold 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $40,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Martin Vazquez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $217,550.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Martin Vazquez sold 16,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $752,800.00.

Shares of Outset Medical stock traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $41.03. 316,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,590. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OM shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Outset Medical by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Outset Medical by 423.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Outset Medical by 297.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

