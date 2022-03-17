Oxygen Price Tops $0.35 on Major Exchanges (OXY)

Oxygen (OXY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $15.48 million and approximately $692,126.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oxygen has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.