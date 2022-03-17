Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL) Trading Up 1.7%

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.66 and last traded at $33.63. 7,596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 15,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.07.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

