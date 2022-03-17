Pachira Investments Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Pachira Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Impinj comprises 1.2% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Impinj in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Impinj by 46.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Impinj in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the third quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Impinj alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PI traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.92. 2,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,875. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.64. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 2.41. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.69 and a 12 month high of $94.39.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $373,102.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,700 shares of company stock valued at $4,089,839. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Impinj Company Profile (Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.