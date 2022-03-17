Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Shares Up 1.5%

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF – Get Rating) shot up 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 4,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.

About Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBF)

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

