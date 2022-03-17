PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 71.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $66.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.17. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.01.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $49,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,398,581 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

