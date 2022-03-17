PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE PD traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,165,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,152. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $2,063,869.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 23,164 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $790,587.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,972 shares of company stock worth $7,398,581 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 250.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PD shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $66.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.96.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

