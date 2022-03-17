Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:PANL traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $269.28 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.49.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.
About Pangaea Logistics Solutions
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.
