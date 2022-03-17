Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:PANL traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $269.28 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 109,625.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 317,913 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,488 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 19,514 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

