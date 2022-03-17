PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.91 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.91) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.85) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.96). PAR Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 139.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year earnings of ($3.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($3.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($2.72). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAR. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

NYSE PAR traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $37.20. The company had a trading volume of 411,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,004. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average is $54.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $86.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PAR Technology by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

