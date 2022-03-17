Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.96), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Park-Ohio updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Park-Ohio stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 29,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,573. The stock has a market cap of $203.49 million, a PE ratio of -118.00 and a beta of 1.20. Park-Ohio has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -384.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKOH. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 12.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 70.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

