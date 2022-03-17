Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Short Interest Up 27.5% in February

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the February 13th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Passage Bio stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $3.21. 998,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,931. Passage Bio has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.68.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.11). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Passage Bio will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PASG. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Passage Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 369,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,522.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 533,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,866 in the last quarter. 25.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Passage Bio by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,491,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after purchasing an additional 373,532 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $20,428,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 495.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,915,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,232 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Passage Bio by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,238,000 after acquiring an additional 45,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,177,000 after buying an additional 540,546 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

