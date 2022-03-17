PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Down to $22.88

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.88, but opened at $21.55. PBF Energy shares last traded at $20.64, with a volume of 28,168 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PBF. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their target price on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.89.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $753,140.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 18.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 242.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

