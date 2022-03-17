Peak Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 37,969 iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 37,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,000. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITB. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 56.0% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,054,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,404,000 after purchasing an additional 495,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 17,097.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 79,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 78,991 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITB stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,968,364 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.76 and a 200-day moving average of $72.43. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

