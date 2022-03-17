Peak Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 237,153 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 237,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,364,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises 6.4% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSIE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,425,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,638,000 after purchasing an additional 379,000 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,101,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,345,000 after purchasing an additional 79,179 shares in the last quarter.

GSIE traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $32.73. The company had a trading volume of 627,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,522. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.52.

