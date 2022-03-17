Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Gap Down to $11.06

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.06, but opened at $10.67. Pearson shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 62,302 shares traded.
Several brokerages have commented on PSO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.36) to GBX 670 ($8.71) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 930 ($12.09) to GBX 900 ($11.70) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 703 ($9.14) to GBX 740 ($9.62) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pearson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $608.33.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Pearson by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Pearson by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pearson in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Pearson by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.47% of the company’s stock.
Pearson Company Profile (NYSE:PSO)
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
