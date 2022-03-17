Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Gap Down to $11.06

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.06, but opened at $10.67. Pearson shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 62,302 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on PSO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.36) to GBX 670 ($8.71) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 930 ($12.09) to GBX 900 ($11.70) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 703 ($9.14) to GBX 740 ($9.62) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pearson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $608.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1894 per share. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Pearson by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Pearson by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pearson in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Pearson by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

