Peoples Financial Services CORP. Buys 24,393 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,393 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises about 1.7% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 16.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,181,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,153,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 8.2% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 9.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.93.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $74.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.26 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.41%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,838 shares of company stock valued at $4,290,773. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.