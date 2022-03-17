Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $1.61 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $340.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $355.21 and a 200-day moving average of $382.14. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.72 and a twelve month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.67.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

