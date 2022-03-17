Peoples Financial Services CORP. Reduces Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. decreased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,950 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

NYSE BK opened at $51.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $44.19 and a 52 week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.