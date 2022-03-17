Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 6,600 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,754,000 after purchasing an additional 746,748 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,170,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,735,000 after purchasing an additional 230,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,969,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,336,000 after purchasing an additional 533,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,830,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,305,000 after acquiring an additional 179,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. Citigroup decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

Shares of USB stock opened at $56.28 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.37.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

