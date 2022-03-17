Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Shares Gap Up to $12.09

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.09, but opened at $12.65. Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 1,109 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.0292 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 264,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 56,879 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,433,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after buying an additional 695,220 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

