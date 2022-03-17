PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Stock Price Down 6.1%

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) fell 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.86 and last traded at $43.96. 2,859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 237,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on PTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.78.

The company has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.34.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the third quarter valued at about $5,950,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the third quarter valued at about $678,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 536.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

