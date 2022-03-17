Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on PBR. HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $86.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $15.12.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile (Get Rating)
Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.
