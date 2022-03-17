Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 0.5% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 8,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $52.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $297.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.12 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

