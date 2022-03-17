PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPCCY opened at $24.30 on Thursday. PICC Property and Casualty has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10.

Get PICC Property and Casualty alerts:

PICC Property and Casualty Company Profile (Get Rating)

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PICC Property and Casualty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PICC Property and Casualty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.