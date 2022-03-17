Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Buys 25 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,146 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 199,314 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,845 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $498.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $468.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $351.83 and a 12-month high of $509.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.