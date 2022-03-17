Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Grows Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $29,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

ZTS opened at $191.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $90.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.73 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.23.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,770 shares of company stock worth $8,796,480. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

