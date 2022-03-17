Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,026 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 5,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 72,391 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $1,805,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VZ opened at $52.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.03. The stock has a market cap of $220.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

