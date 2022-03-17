Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Increases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.7% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.1% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $156.05 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.05 and a fifty-two week high of $156.82. The stock has a market cap of $276.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,589 shares of company stock worth $36,922,680. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

