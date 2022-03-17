Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Emfo LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 388.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.82.

NYSE ED opened at $89.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.17 and a 12-month high of $90.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 82.08%.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 193 shares of company stock worth $16,622 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

