Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Purchases 194 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948,754 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,973 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,399,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368,622 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,108,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $78.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

