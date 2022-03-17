Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Purchases 3,871 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.4% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,967,000 after buying an additional 61,962 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 422,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after buying an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 46,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $72.45 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.54 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

