Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,717 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic stock opened at $107.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $143.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.38. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

