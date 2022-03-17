Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,170 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $24.31 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $88.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.84.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 61,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $2,197,119.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 27,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $991,513.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 389,877 shares of company stock valued at $12,557,858. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

