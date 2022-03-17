Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Banc of California in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). Banc of California had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $73.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BANC. Raymond James increased their target price on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $20.42 on Thursday. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,795.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Andrew Barker bought 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $249,228.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 77,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

