Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.32.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

PAA opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.96. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 16,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 151,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

