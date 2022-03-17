PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) CFO Rita M. O’connor Acquires 13,700 Shares

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) CFO Rita M. O’connor bought 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PLx Pharma stock opened at $3.93 on Thursday. PLx Pharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 4.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PLx Pharma from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $1,203,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 106.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 325,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 168,176 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $982,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. 34.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

